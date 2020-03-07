The Boy Scouts of America has requested a 180-day stay of all abuse-related lawsuits against any of its local councils, chartered organizations, or other related parties - most or all of whom have not filed for bankruptcy.

On Feb. 18, the Boy Scouts of America filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the District of Delaware, allowing the organization to bring all of the lawsuits, including dozens of cases filed on Guam, into a single court in an effort to negotiate a settlement.

The stay has been opposed by attorneys representing dozens of plaintiffs. They said the survivors of the abuse have waited years for justice and the Boy Scouts should not be able to stay hundreds of cases around the country for six months without close court supervision of its progress, according to court documents.

The Boy Scouts contend its motion for a preliminary injunction and stay would facilitate the swift and equitable compensation for victims and avoid the depletion of assets that could otherwise be made available to satisfy claims.

But attorneys for the plaintiffs are skeptical since there are no commitments or time frames to move the process forward during the stay.

Some have also asked that the Boy Scouts be required to disclose any insurance policies held by the related entities that the BSA asserts could be made available to help satisfy victims’ claims. They’ve also requested the court require the organization to clarify the availability of related assets that could also satisfy the abuse claims administered through the bankruptcy process.