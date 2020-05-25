While the island is still in lockdown, its proud ties to the military have ensured that the heroes who have fallen will still be remembered. Their lives were marked in quiet memorials and in prayers in family homes. While there may not be a huge ceremony planned as in years past, that didn't matter as dozens of members of the Boy Scouts of America and other volunteers descended on Veterans Cemetery in Piti. Under clear blue skies, they spent the day cleaning up graves and placing flags among the green pockets, a tribute to the heroes who have served the island and the nation proudly.
