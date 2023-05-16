Breakfast honors foster moms

A mother isn’t always blood-related. In fact, some of the most loving moms are foster moms who open their hearts and homes to children needing a safe and stable environment. On Monday, Harvest House honored foster moms for all that they do with a Mother’s Day breakfast.

Jessica Bouloiseau has been a foster mom since April 2021 and over the span of two years, she has welcomed five foster children into her family, all because she and her husband wanted to help.

“It was really between me and my husband. We always wanted to help children and moving to the island gave us the opportunity to open up our home, and we really believe in reunification of families and wanting to provide a safe home for parents that are working towards bettering themselves,” Bouloiseau told The Guam Daily Post.

“I think the most important thing is showing them that they are loved by not only our family but their biological family,” she said.

Children who are placed in a foster home were removed from their birth parents' homes for safety and, as Bouloiseau noted, the children experienced some sort of trauma.

“(We are) taking it from (the) perspective (that) all children have trauma, … understanding that and being there for the child in whatever they need,” she said.

Bouloiseau said she has taken in newborns and children up to 6 years old and each time they have returned home, it’s been bittersweet goodbyes.

“It’s tough, but as much as it breaks my heart, it’s also such a good thing when they do get reunited. That’s the No. 1 goal of foster care, is reunification. So, yes, they are leaving our home but they’re also going back to their biological family where they belong,” she said.

'A huge need on the island'

Foster mom Amanda Richards attended the Mother’s Day breakfast with her 3-month-old foster son. This was her first Mother’s Day event with Harvest House. She became a foster mom two months after arriving in Guam.

“We moved on island the first week of June. So we came here with the plan of starting churches, and we didn’t want to start a church without knowing what the island needs and seeing that fostering was a huge need on the island it’s always been in my heart,” Richards said.

“Fostering has always been on my radar and so it just fit. This is the first time we haven’t been traveling full-time,” she said. “And so this is permanence and we were able to do it.”

She said becoming a foster mom was quick and effortless.

“For me, it was effortless, putting some paperwork together, getting (a) tuberculosis test, making sure you have (a) background check, and then that’s it,” Richards said. “We were shocked at how fast and easy it was to become foster parents.”

A foster mom for about eight months, she, too, has seen trauma in the children she took into her home.

“Our first placement was a 2-year-old, and so the trauma was evident. Every two minutes. That opened our eyes a lot,” she said. “Right now, it’s just a lot of hugs and cuddles and feeding him and just loving on him.”

Richards, who has two daughters of her own, said caring for foster children was a family effort and one they love.

“I am very blessed. They are really amazing girls. They know that this is a ministry. These kids are with us until their parents come back and so they honestly are huge champions and they love this guy so much,” she said.

Together, the family has bonded with each child who they’ve welcomed into their home and hearts.

“Bonding is the goal if the child has to deal with the separation,” she said.

“God knows the full picture even though we don’t know the plans,” Richards said. “I just have them for this time and I’ll love them as much as I can and when it’s time to move on, God loves them and is taking care of them.”