The man accused in the deadly shooting of 37-year-old Joseph Michael Zamora in Agana Heights is now facing murder charges.

Anthony Gregory Mendiola, also known as Ton, was charged with murder as a first-degree felony along with a special allegation of possession and use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony; possession of a firearm without a valid firearms identification card as a third-degree felony and possession of an unregistered firearm as a third-degree felony.

“He’s inside, I shot him,” Mendiola allegedly told responding police officers.

According to court documents, a witness told police they saw the two arguing in front of Mendiola’s home on Tuesday.

Zamora was last seen going inside the home along Tutuhan drive that afternoon. Mendiola followed behind when the witness suddenly heard the sound of three gun shots going off.

Mendiola was then seen exiting the home with a black rifle, documents state.

Officers, who responded to reports of a shooting around 2:30 pm, approached Mendiola. He was spotted sitting at the side of the home.

He told police that he fought with Zamora and that he had filed a complaint against him, adding that he was not supposed to be there, documents state.

Mendiola filed the complaint against Zamora in Aug. 2019 for records purposes, documents state. Zamora was previously living at his home and Mendiola no longer wanted him there.

Zamora was found lying face down in a pool of blood with a gunshot wound to his back and a separate wound on his inner arm, documents state.

Investigators discovered that he had been shot three times, documents state.

During a search of the home, officers found a 9mm Feather AT-9 rifle along with expended shell casings, documents state. Additionally, authorities checked their records and learned that Mendiola did not have a valid firearms ID card and that the weapons were not registered under his name.

Mendiola is scheduled to answer to the charges in the Superior Court of Guam this afternoon.