BREAKING: All 92 passengers aboard a flight from Honolulu to Guam quarantined due to COVID-positive traveler

Ninety two passengers on a flight from Honolulu to Guam have been quarantined after one traveler on the flight that arrived Wednesday night tested positive for COVID-19.

The A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority received notice from the Department of Defense that a service member on the flight from Honolulu had tested positive for COVID-19, the Joint Information Center confirmed.

Out of an abundance of caution, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, in consultation with DPHSS, has required that all 92 passengers on the affected flight be quarantined at a Government of Guam- or DOD-designated facility until further notice. The same quarantine requirement will apply to passengers in possession of a negative COVID-19 test result prior to arrival.

Testing for COVID-19 of all passengers from the affected Honolulu flight will be scheduled.

The governor and lieutenant governor are both battling a moderate form of COVID-19, they have previously confirmed.