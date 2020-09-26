Guam's education institutions - the Guam Department of Education, Guam Community College and the University of Guam - received nearly $50 million in funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

The vast majority of that went to the Guam Department of Education, which was granted about $41.5 million to share between itself and private and charter schools, under the Education Stabilization Fund of the CARES Act.

GDOE has expended about $925,000 of the funds. About $1.69 million has also been encumbered so far, with an additional $27 million in requisitions, according to the agency.

COVID-19 safety and distance learning for GDOE

ESF money is to be used for specific purposes related to COVID-19 safety and distance learning. The amounts expended, encumbered and under requisition are used for obtaining personal protective equipment for all students, including those in public and private schools.

The equipment includes disposable and reusable face masks, face shields, disposable gloves, hand sanitizer, alcohol wipes, plexiglass and other health and safety supplies.

Funds are also being used for disinfecting equipment and solutions, hands-free water bottle filling stations, hand-washing stations and sanitation supplies.

Spending also includes instructional supplies for students to take home and technology supplies, such as laptops and tablets, as well as professional services for mental health and behavioral support for students and staff.

The remaining $11.7 million in ESF is intended for online licensing and subscriptions for educational learning platforms, hard-copy educational materials for students to take home and professional development. The remaining funds are also intended to implement community learning centers among GDOE school campuses, which will give students access to technology and internet resources for learning after school hours, according to GDOE.

The ESF funds expire at the end of September 2021, but GDOE does not anticipate to have any remaining funds by then.

Governor's office: $12.5M for internet services, PBS learning for all students K-12

While not an education institution, the governor’s office has received $12.5 million under the ESF.

Stephanie Flores, administrator of the Guam State Clearinghouse, said the government has submitted a plan for the funds and is waiting for the federal government to approve the plan and say the funds are ready for local use.

That plan, according to Flores, includes assisting all students from kindergarten through grade 12 with a means to pay for internet services required to facilitate distance learning. The plan will also provide the Public Broadcasting Service with funds to help with the production of PBS University episodes for Guam’s students, she said.

"Department of Youth Affairs and the Guam Public Libraries are also being provided funding for additional upgrades to assist with distance learning facilitation,” she added. Money also is being provided to UOG and GCC to pay for the technology fees for all enrolled students at those institutions.