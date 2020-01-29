Department of Corrections director Frank Ishizaki will step down on Friday.

The Guam Daily Post has learned the director has sent out a letter to his management and staff making the announcement.

The reason for his resignation has not yet been made public. Ishizaki was appointed to lead the prison in November 2019 after the sudden resignation of Samantha Brennan.

There's no word yet if Deputy Director Joe Carbullido, who was temporarily detailed to the prison last September, will fill in as prison director.

The governor’s office has not yet responded to request for comment.