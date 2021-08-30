Editor's note: This is the first of a two-part report. Coming up next is the support system for victims of family violence.

Beaudy Camacho had just returned from performing some errands and had settled into the bedroom with her family when the peace of their home was shattered by the sound of breaking glass.

"Before everything happened I just had these chills run up throughout my entire body. And I was like, 'This is so weird.' I wondered if I was just cold from the air-con," Camacho said. "But right after I dismissed that thought, the glass in our window gets broken into."

From outside, an unfamiliar voice shouted that "he" was going to run. Camacho's partner at the time had jumped out of bed and run to the hallway. Flash bombs were going off and Camacho could smell smoke, possibly from the propellant. She grabbed her children and they huddled in the bathroom until the commotion died down.

"Gosh, there was so much police officers, people in uniform, all decked out," the mother of two said. "It was just so dangerous. My kids could have been hurt from glass ... anything. It was just dangerous."

This raid on her home occurred in April 2017 and was tied to an armed robbery. It was also the breaking point for Camacho's decadelong relationship with the father of her children.

"When you go through that type of experience, what else can you do besides cut those ties between the person that's putting that onto you?" Camacho said.

Details of some of her experiences in this relationship, as well as earlier and later experiences, have been published, along with stories from other women, in an anthology titled, "When Women Heal: An Anthology Of The Magical Ripple Effect Of Success When Women Heal And Lead Themselves," by Natasha Bray.

Camacho and her former partner had grown up together. She never said yes to his marriage proposals but that was the future they were building, according to Camacho. However, his drug use strained the relationship, and while not necessarily physically abusive, her former partner would display manipulative and emotionally abusive behavior, she said.

"Without the drugs, he was such a caring and respectful person. But when the drugs came into his life – when he allowed it to continue to come back into his life – he was totally different ... than the person I was a friend with and that I grew to love," Camacho said.

'This is it. I'm so done'

The instinct growing inside her was to keep her peace. And while she believes people can change, Camacho said she had struggled with enforcing boundaries and how much to tolerate from a partner.

So, in 2017, as her children's father was handcuffed and as she spoke to police during what was the third raid on their home in a few years, Camacho said she "blasted him."

"It was just so emotional because I was, like, 'This is it. I'm so done. I cannot continue to deal with this and tolerate it,'" she said. "I don't want my children to be raised in a household that's going to have raids every few years. That was one of the driving forces to really try to choose myself."

Camacho said she chose to write and share her experiences as part of the healing process, and to help people "save time" in identifying and dealing with toxic relationships.

"It was really just about helping others and that they know they're not alone and that it's OK for them to allow themselves to heal and move on, and that they don't need to tolerate disrespect and toxicity," she said.

The first step is to acknowledge that you are being disrespected, and when that is done, you need to talk about it with someone or get it out of your head somehow, such as writing it down on paper and burning it later or placing it somewhere safe, Camacho added.

"What I would suggest is to have them talk to somebody so that they are able to get the perspective that they are in a dangerous situation. That's what kept me in my 10-year relationship that long, was because I didn't talk to anyone about it," she said.

Camacho's former partner was sentenced to five years in prison for his part in an armed robbery. Camacho also was able to remove him from her life without needing to leave her home or seek shelter.

'We were a full house'

But that would be a luxury for many victims of abuse. Family violence continues to rank among the top criminal charges in Guam, and since COVID-19 restrictions were lifted earlier this year, the Alee Women's Shelter, operated by Catholic Social Service, has seen an upsurge in arrivals, according to program manager Leinani Nahalowa'a.

"We were a full house and we're going to be full again. It was just last weekend, we had four calls. And I think that's one of the challenges, is capacity. We only have one shelter on Guam that supports women and children. We don't have a men's facility, and I've had calls to house men or remove them from their perpetrators," Nahalowa'a said.

Alee Shelter has 10 rooms, but the number of people that can be housed depends on the size of incoming families. Men are typically placed in a men's homeless facility operated by Catholic Social Service, with a social worker from Alee to assist them. But that isn't conducive for trauma victims, as the homeless shelter is not equipped to work with somebody in a "trauma-informed capacity," according to Nahalowa'a.

The stay period at the Alee Shelter, which is an emergency shelter, is supposed to be 90 days, but the average stay at the moment is about twice that long, with the longest having been three years. This can be due to wait times for housing or difficulty finding employment – and there are families who arrive with only the clothes on their backs, Nahalowa'a said.

"No transportation and no driver's license, because part of that abuse was withholding anything that can allow for that person to be independent," she said. "So that's what makes it very difficult for women, because they're literally starting from scratch. ... There's a lot of self-esteem issues involved as well."

A common situation is that the victim is dependent on the abuser for living accommodations. But even if that isn't the case, a victim may be driven out of the home, Nahalowa'a said, recalling a recent situation where a woman owned her home but her abuser continued to harass her and her children.

Resources

There are several resources for victims seeking help. Alee Shelter partners with Victim Advocates Reaching Out, which is typically the first point of contact for individuals seeking to get out of an abusive relationship. VARO can assist people with seeking shelter and for legal services, such as filing a police report. Alee also works with VARO and the Domestic Assault Response Team of the Guam Police Department simultaneously, especially if the victim or family members need legal assistance or safety outside of a shelter. Alee and CSS in general have programs to assist the homeless or those at risk of being homeless. Another resource is Guma' Mami Inc., another nonprofit part of the group of organizations and agencies trying to address housing on Guam.

But Nahalowa'a said she believes there needs to be a healing center or group home – a long-term living facility for individuals and families – because the wait times for housing, employment or benefits can exceed the emergency shelter period, and more so with COVID-19. She also believes there needs to be a men's shelter.

Nahalowa'a said she's spoken with executive management at CSS and government officials about the possibility of opening a facility for men.