Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero tested positive for COVID-19, the governor's office confirmed Monday evening.

The governor's office confirmed the information at 9:45 p.m. Monday.

Here's the full statement from the governor's office:

"On August 5, 2020, I was informed that I had come into contact with a close relative who had tested positive for COVID-19. Both my husband and I were tested, and we received a negative test result. Even so, we were advised to practice precautionary measures for the next 14 days. In line with existing protocol, I wore a face mask, limited travel to essential functions only, and practiced social distancing.

On August 8th, I began to exhibit some symptoms. I was tested again this afternoon and received a positive result this evening. I have been in home quarantine since this weekend and will be isolated pending my recovery. I remain in good health despite exhibiting moderate symptoms of the virus.

Lieutenant Governor Tenorio and the Acting Chief of Staff both tested negative for COVID-19. Together, we are monitoring the budget talks, and I will continue to lead the fiscal and COVID response teams from home.

Lastly, I implore everyone to use my experience as a reminder of just how serious and contagious this virus is. Help our island protect our loved ones. Wear your mask. Wash your hands. Practice social distancing."

The confirmation was made hours after six cases were confirmed following 714 tests by the Department of Public Health and Social Services and its health partners.

The additional cases raise Guam's total to 418. There have been more than 25,000 tests conducted since March, which have revealed a 1.6% infection rate, according to the DPHSS website.

Five people are hospitalized at Guam Memorial Hospital. One person was scheduled to be discharged Monday, three are in stable condition, and the fifth person is in the intensive care unit and requires the use of a ventilator, said Lillian Perez-Posadas, GMH chief executive officer.