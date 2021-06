Guam Police Department officers are responding to a shooting in Tamuning that involves a police officer.

Details are scarce as of now.

It was reported around 6 p.m.

"GPD is currently investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Tamuning. This is developing," according to the department.

The scene is near Marine Corps Drive and the side road to the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services offices and across from National Office Supply.