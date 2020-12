The House passed the nation's defense spending plan with a vote of 335 to 78, according to Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas.

"The veto-proof passage of the current (National Defense Authorization Act), containing our language for H-2b relief for our civilian construction industry, is a powerful first step," San Nicolas said. "We are confident such bi-partisan support will translate into the Senate, and appropriately signal that the measure should be passed into law."