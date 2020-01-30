Jesse Mendiola Blas has resigned and taken the U.S. Attorney's plea deal in his case before the District Court of Guam.

According to the plea agreement, Blas will admit to the charge of extortion under color of official right.

He faces a maximum of 20 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine.

Blas signed the plea agreement on Jan. 27.

"The defendant also understands that should the sentencing judge decide not accept any of the parties recommendations, that the decision is not a basis for withdrawing from this plea agreement or a basis for withdrawing this plea of guilty," the agreement states.

Blas admits that while he was a public official that he intended to obtain money that he knew he was not entitled to receive, document state.

Undercover operation

In Fall 2018, federal investigators confidential source, Brenda Kinian, approached Blas under the direction of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Kinian is a federal defendant in a separate case. She asked Blas to assist in getting a mail box in the Yona cluster box units in order to receive packages of methamphetamine from the mainland.

On Nov. 21, 2018, Kinian set up a meeting with Blas at Buenas Market in Yona. She gave him $300 before they both went to the mayor's office so that he could assign her a mailbox.

On Dec. 11, 2018, Kinian called Blas and met with him at the mayor's office. Law enforcement investigators gave Kinian $2,500 to give to Blas, as well. She told Blas that she picked up a package the day before and had one more coming, documents state.

Kinian gave Blas the money and told him the package was "ice." She also told Blas that she would give him whatever she receives.

On Dec. 20, 2018, Kinian met with Blas at the mayor's office to pay another bribe. Law enforcement this time gave her $5,000 to give Blas.

During that meeting, Blas asked Kinian if she worked for the FBI or the CIA. She denied being a government informant and agreed to meet with him the following week.

On Jan. 3, 2019, Kinian and Blas met in a parking lot in Yona. Blas was sitting in the driver's seat of his official government pickup truck when he asked Kinian if the people she was working with wanted another mailbox.

He offered to provide another unit under a different name and address, documents state.

On Jan. 12, 2019, Kinian called Blas to tell him she got another meth package and had money for him. Law enforcement gave her $4,000 prior the meeting.

Blas then told Kinian it would cost $15,000 for another mailbox. He said he had plenty of empty boxes and could change the assigned box weekly to avoid being caught by law enforcement.

On Jan. 15, 2019, Blas met Kinian who said the people she was working with was willing to pay his requested amount for another mailbox and could have the money by the following day.

Once Kinian received the package, she would return the keys to Blas who would then give her another cluster box.

Blas threatened to later cut off access to the mailbox after Kinian suddenly stopped making payments, documents state.

On March 21, 2019, Blas told Kinian that if did not get $8,000 that night or the next day that he would close down her box.

Blas was accused of accepting the cash from Nov. 2018 through Jan. 2019 in return for her to use the mailbox.

The bribery charge in the initial indictment has not been included in the plea agreement.

Blas has been held in prison since Sept. 2019. The Mayor's Council of Guam announced his resignation Thursday morning.

Blas is scheduled to plead guilty before Magistrate Judge Joaquin Manibusan Jr. on Jan. 31 at 2pm.