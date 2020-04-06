A 1-year-old baby is among the island’s 112 COVID-19 cases.

There are five other children, ranging between the ages of 10-to-19, who have also tested positive, Guam Public Health and Social Services Director Linda Unpingco DeNorcey stated at Monday’s briefing with Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

Unpingco-DeNorcey said the 1-year-old was infected due to household contact.

She didn’t say whether the children are in the same family but did note that the other five children likely were infected by:

• household contacts: 3

• recent travel from Hawaii: 1

• family event: 1

The governor reiterated the need for people to stay home, pointing out the most recent test results, which have brought our island’s positive cases beyond the 100-person mark in about four weeks.

“Last night, we heard that out of 38 samples with conclusive results, 17 people tested positive for COVID-19. And now six children have been added to our numbers. We have not seen a surge this large since we confirmed 12 new positive cases—and based on the trajectory, we can expect to see these numbers to continue. We are just approaching what is expected to be the exponential phase of the curve,” the governor stated.

“But this curve is simply that—an expectation. It does not have to be our reality.”

The governor pointed out some good news, that 23 people had recovered. Unpingco-DeNorcey noted that as of this morning, there were two more people who recovered – making that number 25.

“And we know this number will grow everyday,” the governor stated. For some, recovery was slow and grueling. For others, they experienced no symptoms at all. Our recoveries vary in gender and age. Some have travel history. Others do not. They come from all corners of the island.”

On Sunday, the governor extended the public health emergency and with it the stay-at-home directive.

“No governor in this country knows how long this crisis will last, but I know that Guam has outlasted every crisis for thousands of years,” she said. “That is just who we are—and that won’t change because of COVID-19.”