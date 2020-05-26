Two people out of 64 tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 today, and added to a third case, classified as "probable", brings Guam's total cases for the virus to 169.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services tested the 64 individuals and Diagnostic Laboratory Services performed the serology test that resulted in the probable case, according to the Joint Information Center.

There have been 5 deaths and 139 released from isolation.

New criteria for release of cases from isolation were implemented on May 22.

For persons having symptoms:

• at least 10 days have passed since recovery defined as resolution of fever without the use of fever- reducing medications and improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath) and any other symptoms attributed to COVID-19 infection

• at least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared—or, with recurrent symptoms, at least 10 days have passed since recurrent symptoms appeared

• and at least 14 days have passed since the date of their first (or most recent) positive COVID-19 diagnostic test.

For persons without symptoms, at least 14 days have passed since the date of their first (or most recent) positive COVID-19 diagnostic test assuming they have not subsequently developed symptoms since their positive test.