BREAKING NEWS: 4th quarter interscholastic sports for GDOE canceled

There will be no paddling or boys high school volleyball this year as the Interscholastic Sports Association's Board of Control has canceled fourth quarter sports for middle and high schools.

“The Board of Control waited for as long as possible before it had to make a decision. We drafted weekend tournaments and discussed a shortened summer league,” ISA League Director Al Garrido said. "Many ideas were considered on behalf of our students. We want them to know that our heart aches for them.”

Garrido's announcement followed Superintendent Jon Ferndez's press release that the school year will be cut short, which is in line with the governor's public health emergency mandate. Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Sunday announced that the public health emergency is extended through May 5.

“I know our seniors were waiting all year for this last chance to put on a uniform and represent their school,” said Fernandez. “I support the Board’s choice given the health and safety situation facing our island.”

The ISA Board of Control will hold a meeting later this month to discuss the closing out of third quarter sports and the possibility of a summer league or an e-sports league.

"We want to give our students that glimmer of hope while also being realistic. Projections indicate that we need a combined effort and strong mindset to flatten this curve – GDOE will do its part,” Fernandez said. “At this point, it is imperative that we protect our community first. That is our highest priority.”

