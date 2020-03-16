BREAKING NEWS: Archbishop suspends public attendance for Sunday and weekday Masses

The Archdiocese of Agana has just announced that public attendance to all Sunday and weekday public Masses as well as other parish events will be suspended from March 17 to April 18.

“I understand that the following instructions may be difficult to hear, but I encourage us all to continue to hold fast to prayer and penance during this Lenten Season,” Archbishop Michael Byrnes stated.

“I announce that in conjunction with the declaration of emergency and as part of our precautionary measures to stop and avert the further spread of COVID-19 all Sunday and weekday public Masses – as well as all other parish events – be suspended in the Archdiocese of Agana, effective Tuesday, March 17, until Saturday, April 18, 2020,” he said.

Mass will be said through the radio, TV and on social media platforms, according to the archdiocese.