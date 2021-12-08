It took a federal jury about one day to convict Mark Smith, a former attorney for the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority, on multiple charges in connection with Section 8 housing fraud.

Smith was found guilty of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, 26 counts of wire fraud, theft of government property, conspiracy to commit money laundering, three counts of engaging in monetary transactions with proceeds of specified unlawful activity, and two counts of laundering of monetary instruments.

The verdict was read on Wednesday morning.

Smith was accused of receiving housing payments through his friend, Glenn Wong, despite Smith's conflict of interest as GHURA counsel. Prosecutors also argued that Smith used Wong, a former flight attendant, now deceased, to conceal Smith's ownership of rental properties being rented under the Section 8 program.

Trial was held for nearly a month before Chief District Judge Ramona Manglona in the District Court of Guam.

The sentencing is scheduled for March 8, 2022.