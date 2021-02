Guam Police Department's Highway Patrol Division is on scene at Route 16 Army Drive by Our Lady of Peace Memorial in reference to an auto crash.

Southbound traffic from Rt 16 is being rerouted to 10A, as all southbound lanes by Our Lady Of Peace are closed, said Sgt. Paul Tapa, GPD spokesman.

Motorists can expect delays and are asked to take alternative routes.

Police have not released details on injuries.

This story is developing.