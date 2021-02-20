The Guam Police Department is currently investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Route 16 near the Department of Revenue and Taxation building this afternoon.

GPD preliminary reports suggest that shortly before 3 p.m., a silver Lexus was traveling southbound on the inner lane when the Lexus collided with a gray Kia Sportage, said spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao.

As a result of the crash, the 58-year-old male operator of the Lexus was transported to Guam Regional Medical City for treatment and care. He was later pronounced deceased by attending physicians, Tapao stated.

This case remains open as traffic investigators have yet to determine if speed, alcohol, or drugs were factors in the crash, he stated.