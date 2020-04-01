The CNMI has an additional 4 positive COVID-19 cases.

The four new cases include the 70-year-old male, who died on March 30, as well as three females, ages 14, 60, and 77, according to press release.

CNMI officials said as of April 1, they submitted 31 specimens for COVID-19 testing to the Guam Public Health Laboratory. Of these 31 specimens, 19 have been processed, resulting in six positive cases and 13 negative cases. CHCC awaits the results of 12 specimens.

Some of these cases have come in contact with those who have a travel history from a location with confirmed COVID-19 cases, officials stated. Other cases have had no travel history or no evident indication of coming in contact with someone who is positive for COVID-19.

"This new finding of cases occurring among those without close contact is suggestive that COVID-19 community transmission is occurring on Saipan," officials stated, reiterating the need for people to stay home as much as possible and to practice social distancing when they need to go out to stores or other areas for necessities.

"Community transmission means people may have been infected within our community and not just imported from another COVID-19 outbreak jurisdiction."

The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. has initiated contact tracing for the most immediate contacts, including close family members, friends, and associates of the four confirmed cases, officials stated. CHCC continues to work with the Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force to expand designated isolation areas to closely monitor the well-being of individuals with symptoms.

STAY AT HOME, STOP THE SPREAD

The Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force and CHCC reminds the public that the best way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19 and other illnesses is to continue to practice social distancing, which means avoiding close contact with people in order to avoid catching the virus yourself and to avoid passing it on.

● Please stay home as much as possible. Avoid unnecessary travel or exposure in public places.

● Avoid social gatherings in groups of more than 10.

● Avoid eating out at restaurants. Use drive-thru, take-out, or delivery options.

● Older adults and people with chronic medical conditions are at higher risk of getting very sick from this illness. People at high risk should stay at home as much as possible.

● Create a household plan of action https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prepare/checklist- household-ready.html

● Ensure a 30-day supply of all medicines.

Continue good hand hygiene:

● Wash your hands for at least 20 second with soap and water, avoid touching your face, cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your sleeve.

● Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are unavailable.

Know the signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and what to do if you become symptomatic:

● Stay home when you are sick and if you recently traveled to a place with COVID-19. Self- quarantine looks like:

○ Choose a room in your house that can be used to separate sick household members from others.

○ Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

○ Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

○ Limit visitors

The Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force and CHCC appreciate the patience and understanding of the CNMI at this time. To obtain information about COVID-19, please reach out to the CHCC COVID-19 Infoline at the following numbers: 285-1542/1672/1352/1854.

These numbers are available 7:30AM-7PM from Monday to Saturday.

For mental health assistance and health tips during a crisis please reach out to the Mental Health Care Line at the following numbers:285-1856/1857.

These numbers are available 7:30AM-7PM from Monday to Saturday.