Two of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 frequented Håfa Adai Bingo Hall in Tamuning.

Officials are calling for residents who were at the bingo parlor from March 6 to March 16 to self-quarantine at home. If you are among these individuals and are experiencing flu-like symptoms, you're asked to contact the Medical Triage Hotline immediately for screening. Call:

Officials are reiterating the need to practice social distancing to avoid the continued spread of COVID-19.

A statement from Hafa Adai Bingo issued on Sunday stated "Hafa Adai Bingo closed its operations the evening of March 15 indefinitely for the safety of our customers. We closed our doors much earlier than March 18 when the Governor declared no large gatherings of over 100. We also have sanitized the facility daily when we found that the island had 3 positive COVID-19 cases."

See the Joint Information Press release below:

Further Evidence of Community Spread of COVID-19; Two Confirmed Cases Traced to Håfa Adai Bingo

As of March 22, 2020, there were 14 positive cases of COVID-19 on Guam and one (1) COVID-19 related death. There will be additional results later this evening once today’s test results are finalized.

Based on a DPHSS contact investigation, at least two (2) individuals testing positive for COVID-19 frequented the Håfa Adai Bingo Hall in Tamuning.

As a precautionary measure, all individuals who visited the Håfa Adai Bingo Hall between March 6 and March 16 are asked to self-quarantine at home. Should any of these individuals experience flu like symptoms, immediately contact the Medical Triage Hotline for screening at:

The situation is developing and information may change as more facts become available.

Stop the spread

There is currently no vaccine to prevent COVID-19. The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. Stop the spread:

• Stay home. Keep away from those who are sick and limit face-to-face contact with others.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

• Limit visitation to elderly family members, except for caregivers or healers.

• Avoid gathering at social events, supermarkets, or bingo facilities.