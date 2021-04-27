BREAKING NEWS: Controversial CLTC director Jack Hattig resigns

Chamorro Land Trust Commission Administrative Director Jack Hattig is on his way out the CLTC door.

The director submitted his resignation Tuesday and the governor accepted it.

His resignation takes effect May 7, said the governor's Communications Director Krystal Paco-San Agustin.

Speaker Therese Terlaje, who oversees land issues, recently stated the commission needs a director they can rely on.

"The commission needs to focus on getting the residential leases processed so they need to get a director they can rely on to focus on applicants waiting since 1995, to seek reimbursement of the survey fund that was raided, and to move forward fairly and efficiently," Terlaje told The Guam Daily Post.

CLTC Chairman John Reyes Jr. announced last week that the commission did not believe Hattig is suited to head the agency. The governor met with the chairman recently but details of that meeting have not been released.

Terlaje said the commission has the sole authority to handle any personnel matters regarding the administrative director and that she has not been privy to any information disclosed during their last two executive sessions.

During a commission meeting in February, a land agent said Hattig coerced her into including an illegal land application swap in her report to the commission. Hattig stated he did not force her to make changes but he added his own recommendations to the report.

The incident nonetheless created concern among commissioners. The CLTC chairman then interviewed staff and generated a report on the issue, which the commission discussed during closed session in March.

Then came the closed meeting in April and subsequent announcement on Hattig.

Terlaje submitted two letters to the CLTC, in late March and in early April, seeking the commission's findings.

In the April letter, Terlaje noted that the commission considered the matter a personnel issue and denied disclosing the report, but she urged them to reevaluate the decision.

"The allegation of alteration raised by the land agent is essentially a matter of great public interest to beneficiaries as to how applications are processed," Terlaje wrote.

"Additionally, given that no reason was disclosed during the motion to go into the March 18, 2021 executive session ... I requested information on the particular allegations as to the director’s altering recommendations of the land agent, nature of the Executive Session, an official report of the findings and resolution, and a copy of the final report of the staff interviews conducted with the Trust," she added.

The speaker made additional requests, seeking an update on efforts to address issues outlined in a 2020 audit of the CLTC and copies of any evaluations conducted on the administrative director, as well as an update on the director's 2019 list of priorities.