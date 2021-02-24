Convicted murderer Joshua Rivera Palacios was sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison with the possibility of parole.

“There was an opportunity for you to be crime free, but it’s not in your history Mr. Palacios,” said Judge Vernon Perez at the Superior Court of Guam on Wednesday.

“For the charge of murder as a first-degree felony, the defendant Joshua Palacios is sentenced to life in prison. No parole will be eligible any sooner than 15 years for that charge. Consecutive to that, a 15-year term is additionally imposed for the possession and use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.”

If, after serving his second sentence for the possession and use of a deadly weapon, Palacios requests for parole and it is granted, it must be for five years.

It was said in court that restitution for the victim’s family of $5,000 along with any additional costs would be discussed at a separate hearing.

“I do appreciate that it may be 30 years before you have a chance for the possibility for parole,” the judge said. “I hope the victim’s family finds closure given this sentence. At the same time, I hope both parties believe that this sentence is fair and consistent with what is in front of the court.”

Palacios was found guilty earlier this month in the 2019 shooting death of Keith Castro.

It took the jury less than two hours to reach an unanimous verdict for the charge of murder, along with the special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

Court arguments

On Wednesday morning, assistant Attorney General Richelle Canto recommended that Palacios be sentenced to life in prison for murder and 25 years for special allegation to run consecutively.

This includes the possibility of parole after 15 years for the murder charge.

“Based on the heinous nature of this crime — and the people would like to stress to the court that this crime was committed upon the defendant’s early release on another case — during his parole term he committed this crime. The people noted he is unable to be rehabilitated at this time,” Canto said, as she contends Palacios chose to continue using meth and shoot the victim.

“There is no coming back to life for the victim in this case. There are four children who will never see their father again…they have asked for their father and cried for their father,” she said.

Defense attorney Thomas Fisher questioned the decisions made the prosecution to charge Palacios with murder, and let Thomas Mark Taitano ‘walk’ with only an aggravated assault charge.

“What the prosecutor could have done if they wanted to achieve justice is charge (Taitano) with conspiracy,” Fisher said. “We do not admit that we are in anyway culpable or involved in that crime. Their entire case was built on three liars …We are here to seek justice and will continue to do so.”

Defense plans to appeal the conviction, as they asked the court for leniency.

“We would ask you to drop that special allegation to its lowest possible level which is five years,” he said.

Palacios had told police investigators that he had smoked the drug "ice" for five days prior to the attack, adding that the drug causes him to black out.

Defense argued at trial that Palacios did not have any reason to shoot and kill Castro.

Taitano

The victim’s father told The Guam Daily Post that Palacios was a friend of the family, and that they had helped with a party for Palacios’ daughter prior to the shooting.

On July 28, 2019, Castro was struck by Taitano multiple times with a baton as the pair fought at the Yigo residence of Matthew Sablan before Palacios pulled the trigger.

Sablan testified during trial that Castro was staying with him at the time because “it was the only place he felt safe.”

“Josh started to kick and punch Keith,” Sablan said at trial. “Josh was getting excited. When he went for a punch with his right hand that’s when the trigger went off.”

Sablan said he heard one gunshot.

“(Keith) was pleading and asking them to stop,” he said.

Taitano had turned himself in to authorities and helped police locate Palacios in Barrigada. He also testified that he confronted Castro to find out why he was talking about his family on social media.

Taitano, who pleaded guilty to aggravated assault as a third-degree felony and criminal mischief to a motor vehicle as a third-degree felony, has since been sentenced to five years with credit for time served. All but 18 months of the five years was suspended, according to his plea agreement.

Taitano has served his time in connection to the attack, but will remain in prison until May 2022 because of a 20-month prison stay the Guam Parole Board added for his parole violation in a 2014 arson case.

Mistrial denied

Prior to sentencing on Wednesday, attorney Fisher moved for a mistral as he contends that the Judge’s relative works for the Attorney General’s office.

“No one including myself informed him, including the court, of the relationship between this court and the Office of the Attorney General,” said Fisher. “Based upon that we would move for a mistrial and move for the court to recuse itself.”

Attorney Canto argued that the relative is not in a position of power in relation to prosecution.

“She had no role in the prosecution of this case…I don’t believe there is any conflict or appearance of impropriety,” Canto said.

Judge Perez said he inquired with his relative and said, “knowing that she has no bearing on charging decisions among other things, the court is inclined to deny the motion at this time.”