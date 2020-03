Guam now has 14 COVID-19-infected patients. That's an increase from 12 yesterday and nearly triple less than a week ago.

A total of 100 tests were performed from March 12 through March 20 with conclusive results, according to the Joint Information Center.

To date, a total of 14 cases tested positive and 86 cases tested negative for COVID-19.

All 14 confirmed cases remain in isolation.