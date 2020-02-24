The Guam Police Department has had to reach out to eight residents in Mangilao to evacuate their homes as a grass fire moves toward their homes.

Guam Fire Department received a 911 call reporting a grass fire off of Lalo Steet, Mangilao at 12:58 p.m. on Monday, according to a press release.

At 4:08 p.m., GPD units warned residents of the proximity of the fire and the smoke to their homes.

Navy and Andersen Air Force Base Fire units also have responded to the fire and are on the other side of the fire near Eagle's Field.