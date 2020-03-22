The administration announced the island's first COVID-19 death.

The woman, age 68, did not have a travel history.

According to COVID-19 Medical Director Dr. Joleen Aguon, the woman died at 1:30 a.m. at Guam Memorial Hospital.

The patient came to GMH's emergency room on March 14 and was admitted on March 15.

“The healthcare community is taking this very seriously as is the government of Guam,” said Dr. Mike Cruz, who has been appointed the governor’s health advisor. “We ask the island community to take this seriously as well.”

“And stay home,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.