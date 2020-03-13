The Superior Court has ruled that rules authorizing gambling devices are invalid.

Attorney General Leevin Camacho said this new ruling requires the Department of Revenue and Taxation to revoke gaming machine licenses.

“The court’s decision affirms the position that this office has taken for over a decade: gambling devices cannot and should not be licensed in Guam,” Camacho said.

Last year, the OAG asked the court to invalidate the gaming regulations because they were submitted by the Department of Revenue and Taxation to the Legislature without complying with the Administrative Adjudication Law, according to a press release from the AG's office. The court granted the the AG's motion for summary judgment and request for declaratory judgment.

The Superior Court agreed with the AG's office and found that the "regulations were invalid because DRT failed to provide public notice or hold public hearings and failed to submit an economic impact study." The AG also stated that the court rejected arguments that the Legislature retroactively approved the gaming regulations.

“Our laws prohibit gambling machines and we now have a court decision that eliminates any argument that these machines can lawfully be licensed under gaming regulations,” Camacho said. “DRT must follow our laws and the court’s decision and revoke any gaming licenses and not reissue or renew any gaming licenses.”

Assistant Attorney General Marianne Woloschuk and former Deputy Attorney General Kenneth Orcutt handled the matter on behalf of the AG's office.

Guam Music Inc. attorney Randy Cunliffe said his client is waiting to see the final judgment from the court that will express exactly what has to happen next. He said depending on the final judgment, there is a possibility they may ask the judge to reconsider or file an appeal.