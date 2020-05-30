After nearly an hour of manual tabulation, the Guam Election Commission announced the unofficial results of the Yona mayoral special election. Bill Quenga had the most votes cast.

The Guam Election Commission is scheduled to meet on June 12 to make it official.

Once the results are officially certified, Quenga will be sworn in as the new mayor of Yona to fill the position that was left vacant for the last eight months by former Yona Mayor Jesse Mendiola Blas who pled guilty to a single federal charge of extortion and awaits sentencing.