Three individuals tested positive for COVID-19, according to Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero during an emergency press conference this evening at Guam Homeland and Security.

Three patients presented to the Guam Memorial Hospital and considered persons under investigation. They are all over the age of 60, she said. Two flew in from Manila on the morning of March 2.

“If you were on this flight and have flu like symptoms stay home and call your doctor,” the governor asked.

The third patient hasn't recently traveled.

This story will be updated.