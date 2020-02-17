Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Monday announced she will not allow Guam to host an international tournament that Hong Kong wants to move to Guam.

The tournament was scheduled to start on Feb. 20.

The tournament is a qualifier for FIBA and would have featured the Guam National Basketball Team and the Hong Kong Men's National Team.

Efforts to keep Guam free of the deadly novel coronavirus prompted the governor to disallow Guam from hosting the tournament.

"I cannot risk exposure to our people, including our Guam National Basketball Team. Therefore, I must disallow this competition at this time," Gov. Lou Leon Guerero wrote to EJ Calvo, president of the Guam Basketball Confederation, Monday.

The Guam Visitors Bureau asked for the delay or rejection of the tournament on Guam. GVB was concerned of Guam's image in light of 14,000 tourist cancellations so far.

Guam doesn't have a single case of the new coronavirus.

Calvo had accused the GVB board of being misled by The Guam Daily Post. The Post has questioned the inconsistency between rejecting a cruise ship from entering Guam after it boarded passengers from Hong Kong and allowing a Hong Kong team and its entourage to enter the island amid the coronavirus fears.

"GVB management probably read an irresponsible piece of journalism that compares a cruise ship full of passengers that could not comply with screening requirements set by our federally imposed travel ban ... to a group of professional athletes legally traveling to Guam along with 4,000 other tourists daily from countries in Asia that must all comply with all requirements set forth by the travel ban," Calvo has stated. "Sounds like you are working hard to generate confusion and fear in an attempt to sell papers."

The governor said Guam is fortunate it followed its instinct and refused the entry of the MS Westerdam a few days ago. A passenger on the Westerdam was recently found to be infected with the virus after Guam rejected the Holland America cruise ship's entry.