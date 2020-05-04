The Guam Police Department is conducting a death investigation in Mongmong this morning.
GPD spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao said police are on site at JA Camacho St. where a man in his 40s was found lifeless.
This story is developing.
The Guam Police Department is conducting a death investigation in Mongmong this morning.
GPD spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao said police are on site at JA Camacho St. where a man in his 40s was found lifeless.
This story is developing.
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
This pandemic is making me sick. Read more
Just as elected and appointed officials are agents of the people operating "our government" on our behalf, the members of the press are "our a… Read more
Stay informed with The Guam Daily Post COVID-19 Newsletter delivered to your inbox with all the news you need to know.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.