The Guam Regional Medical City has prepped lab specimens to be tested for COVID-19.

It is being sent to Hawaii, said Cindy Hanson, GRMC spokeswoman.

The patient came in last night to the emergency room, she said.

This is Guam's first patient under investigation.

The man reportedly had just arrived from the Philippines, which has had 33 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and at least one death.

GRMC sent out a press release at 2:30 p.m.

(Wednesday, March 11, 2020; Dededo, Guam) Guam Regional Medical City (GRMC) would like to assure the community that as of this time, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) at our hospital.

However, there is currently a single patient under investigation (PUI) who has been safely isolated at GRMC since last night.

Samples have been taken from the PUI and sent to Hawaii for testing. The PUI will be transferred to Guam Memorial Hospital (GMH) who will further isolate the patient until the testing results arrive.

GRMC has taken all necessary measures to protect the community while in our hospital and is working directly with the CDC and DPHSS, who are the leads in Guam’s COVID-19 response.

GRMC will continue to abide by the CDC guidelines for care of suspected COVID-19 cases, including isolation of any suspected patient prior to transfer to GMH.

Again, we strongly urge the public not to spread messages that GRMC has a confirmed COVID-19 case.

There are currently no confirmed COVID-19 cases on Guam. Should this change, the public will be notified.

In the meantime, we urge you to continue practicing the best safety methods to protect yourself from contracting COVID-19, which is to wash your hands regularly with soap for a minimum of 20 seconds and avoid touching your face as much as possible, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol, and properly cover your face if you cough or sneeze by doing it into a tissue or the crook of your elbow.