Guam now has 12 patients infected with the virus that causes COVID-19, the governor's office confirmed just moments ago.

Four new cases were confirmed today from eight yesterday.

After a total of 81 tests were performed from March 12, through March 19, 2020 with conclusive results, 12 cases tested positive and 69 cases tested negative for COVID-19.

The Government of Guam stated it is aggressively implementing its planned COVID-19 response to identify and contain transmission of COVID-19 in Guam.

The total has quadrupled from the first three cases announced Sunday.

Of the four new cases, one had travel history. Additionally, the three results confirmed on Wednesday, March 18 had no travel history.

