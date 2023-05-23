BREAKING NEWS: Mawar now a super typhoon

Mawar, the storm that has been slowly approaching the Mariana Islands over several days has strengthened. With sustained winds now at 150 mph, it has become a super typhoon.

A recent update from the local office of the National Weather Service, released just before 6 p.m., announced the upgrade, and reported Mawar has slowed its forward movement to 5 mph. The super typhoon is “expected to make a turn toward the northwest with little change in forward speed over the next 24 hours," according to the statement.

Typhoon force winds extend 25 miles from its center, while tropical storm force winds extend up to 100 miles out.

“Damaging winds of 39 mph or more are expected late this evening, with the onset of typhoon force winds forecast for Wednesday morning,” NWS stated.

Another weather advisory will be released at 8 p.m. Tuesday