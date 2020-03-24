Guam has 3 new confirmed COVID-19 cases based on the latest test results released on Tuesday evening.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases on Guam to 32 since testing began on March 12.

One person has died from the respiratory illness.

The Public Health Laboratory tested 40 individuals for the virus causing COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to Governor's spokesperson Krystal Paco-San Agustin.

Three tested positive and 35 tested negative for SARS-coV02 and two were deemed inconclusive.

A total of 233 tests have been conducted on Guam since testing began on island on March 12.