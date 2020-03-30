In little over two weeks, Guam has gone from zero to 58 cases of COVID-19.

The Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services have tested nearly 400 individuals since March 12.

On Monday, an additional 20 individuals were tested and of those two returned as positive for the virus SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19. One person on Guam has died from the virus. Public health officials said seven of those who tested positive have since recovered.

GovGuam officials said the remaining 50 people are in isolation.

Meanwhile, to the north of our island, CNMI officials are running tests to see if a 70-year-old man who died was infected by the virus as well. CNMI has two positive cases of COVID-19.

Military personnel

Guam's overall count includes two positive cases that were tested by the Naval Health Research Center (NHRC) in San Diego. These are local residents who were seen at Naval Hospital Guam.

Joint Region Marianas officials have confirmed that Naval Hospital Guam is working with NHRC to test personnel on Guam but haven't provided information on how many persons under investigation they have or whether any personnel stationed on Guam have tested positive.

There are sailors off of the U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt who tested positive and are being seen at Naval Hospital Guam. The ship has docked on Guam as it tests its estimated 5,000 sailors and personnel on board.