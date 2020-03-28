Four more residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing Guam’s total confirmed cases to 55, according to the governor’s office.

The governor continues to call on the people of Guam to follow her social isolation directive and to practice social distancing.

“We have a limited time frame to flatten the curve, and now is the time to act. We are not yet out of the woods—not even close. All the data I have been presented with shows that there is a strong possibility that our infection rate will be greater than what we are seeing today. We are testing the limits of our healthcare system, and we will reach that limit soon if we don’t act now,” she stated during her press conference this morning.

“If we don’t continue to practice social distancing, if we don’t adhere to the Social Isolation Directive, this fight will continue much longer than any of us can prepare for. The worst is yet to come, and the best course of action is to act like you are already infected. But over time, we will see the change if we remain steadfast and alert.”