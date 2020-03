The Naval Hospital Guam has confirmed four positive cases of COVID-19 and 26 persons under investigation.

“We have four positive COVID-19 cases that were tested and the results came back confirmed. And we have 26 … people under investigation,” said Jaciyn Matanane, NHG spokeswoman.

She said the Naval Hospital takes samples, which are sent to Naval Health Research Center in San Diego.

“The lab there runs the samples and they respond to us with the results,” she said.