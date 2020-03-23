Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has extended the island's public health emergency for another two weeks.

As part of that effort to reduce social interactions and with it stop the spread of COVID-19, gatherings at beaches and parks are no longer allowed. The governor said if people are just out for a walk or a run they can utilize the parks but they can't have parties or celebrations.

Without these efforts, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said, the island's community will hit the point where more people will get sick and Guam's hospitals inundated, which she wants to avoid.

"This is a situation that is bigger than World War II," the governor said. "We need to to follow the directions, follow my decisions, ... this is like hunkering down during a typhoon.