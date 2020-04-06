The school year has ended for about 30,000 Guam Department of Education students.

Superintendent Jon Fernandez, following the governor's announcement on Sunday that the public health emergency will extend to May 5, announced the decision on Monday. The school year calendar shows classes would have ended at the end of May.

"Board Policy 515 authorizes the superintendent to close schools in the event of an emergency that threatens the health and safety of students and staff members," according to a press release.

Fernandez wrote a letter to Guam Education Board members to inform them of his decision earlier today.

On Sunday he said board members will meet on April 8 to suspend requirements dealing with students progression to the next level, including graduation.

Fernandez said this will not impact the Grab-N-Go meals would continue or the distance learning support for students and families.

The press release follows below.

-----

GDOE Cancels Classes

Guam Department of Education (GDOE) Superintendent Jon Fernandez has made the decision, effective immediately, to close all GDOE school facilities and cancel daily classes through the end of School Year (SY) 2019-2020. Board Policy 515 authorizes the superintendent to close schools in the event of an emergency that threatens the health and safety of students and staff members. Fernandez wrote a letter to Guam Education Board (GEB) members to inform them of his decision earlier today. Fernandez clarified that the Grab-N-Go meals would continue as well as distance learning support for students and families.

The decision to end classes follows Governor Lou Leon Guerrero’s Executive Order (EO) 2020-09. EO 2020-09 extends the closure of government facilities and schools until May 5, 2020. The school year was originally calendared to end on May 28, 2020.