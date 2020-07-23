Three people have been placed under arrest in connection to a drug raid in Mongmong on Wednesday afternoon.

Brandon Rufus Chandler, 31; Uriah Cruz Kuper, 21; and Michael Gregory Rosal, Jr., 29, were each arrested on suspicion of illegal possession of a controlled substance, according to arrest records filed by the Guam Police Department.

The three are being held at the Department of Corrections.

GPD has yet to release details of the investigation, to include what type of alleged drugs were found when they raided the Mongmong apartment complex.

Officers were executing a search warrant for an ongoing drug investigation at the Taitano Apartments along Roy T. Damian street Wednesday afternoon when authorities found an unknown substance.

The Guam Fire Department's hazmat team was called to assist.

Investigators spent several hours at the scene.

Witnesses told The Guam Daily Post several children were removed from the apartment complex.

Criminal records

Chandler was arrested on illegal drug possession charges in February 2019, according to prison records.

He was among a group of men accused of having drugs after police responded to a report of a suspicious person wearing a gas mask at a Tamuning game room, Post files state.

He took a deferred plea for possession of Schedule IV controlled substance last December, and received a three-year suspended prison sentence.

Rosal, Jr. was arrested for illegal drug and firearm possession in April of this year.

In June 2019, he was acquitted in the Superior Court of Guam on allegations of beating and raping a woman known to him.

Rosal, Jr. was released on parole in February 2017 after serving his time in prison for brutally assaulting an 18-year-old man in 2012, Post files state.