As officials wait to test samples of two possible COVID-19 cases, two more suspected cases have been reported.
Government officials stress that the individuals do not meet patient under investigation (PUI) criteria.
As officials wait to test samples of two possible COVID-19 cases, two more suspected cases have been reported.
Government officials stress that the individuals do not meet patient under investigation (PUI) criteria.
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Reports of two people – possibly even a third – under investigation for the coronavirus are disturbing. Not just because Guam now has its firs… Read more
It's time to dip into the anthropology file and learn a little bit about our distant ancestors. Read more
As I drive through the island's neighborhoods, I am saddened and distressed at what I witness and am reminded of seeing bumper stickers that r… Read more