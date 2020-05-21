BREAKING NEWS: USS Theodore Roosevelt leaves Guam

The US Navy aircraft carrier that’s been docked on Guam for nearly two months left on Thursday morning.

The Guam Daily Post captured the moment the USS Theodore Roosevelt exited Apra Harbor around 8:30 a.m.

Our crew also saw tugboats approaching the ship and mooring lines being dropped just before 8 a.m.

The Theodore Roosevelt has been on Guam since late March after a growing number of sailors contracted COVID-19, while the ship was out at sea.

Earlier this week, U.S. Navy Capt. Carlos Sardiello said the ship would sail this week with a scaled-back crew of about 3,000, leaving on shore about 1,800 sailors who are still in quarantine.

There were 14 sailors who retested positive for COVID-19. They were also moved back off the ship over the past week.

More than 1,000 sailors tested positive in the weeks the ship was docked in Apra Harbor.

A majority of the crew who tested negative spent 14 days in quarantine in hotels outside the Navy base.

“The patriots aboard TR continue to demonstrate their toughness and the discipline necessary to prevent the spread of this virus,” said Cmdr. Myers Vasquez, U.S. Navy spokesperson. “We are committed to taking every measure possible to protect the health of our force. TR medical conducts multiple daily screenings for Sailors onboard the ship. The Navy continues to exceed CDC and COVID Task Force guidelines and we continue to provide valuable data to help our nation fight this virus.”