Police were called twice to the Dongo Building in Tamuning on Thursday following two reported shooting incidents.

The Guam Police Department has yet to release information.

Witnesses told The Guam Daily Post that a woman was getting into the company car when an individual shot at a vehicle, hitting the back seat.

Less than an hour later, a black sedan was seen at the Dongo Building and shot at the Uri Jip restaurant. This was about 10 a.m., witnesses said.

Employees at nearby businesses expressed concerns about a possible active shooter.

As of 10:40 a.m., police were at the scene and were interviewing witnesses and one male individual was seen in handcuffs.

This is a developing story.