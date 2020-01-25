The Guam Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division is conducting a death investigation after a woman was found dead on Ramirez Street in Toto on Saturday evening.

GPD spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao said police responded and found a lifeless woman. Police would not confirm if the woman had been found without her clothes nor her age.

Resident Allan Joseph drove up to find the road to his home along Ramirez Street blocked off.

He had just come from visiting relatives in Yigo and was going home to get ready for work.

“It’s scary,” said Joseph. “It’s a quiet area. I’ve only been here for five months but I’ve never seen anything like this.”

A handful of homes are near the area where investigators have set up a canopy over the scene where the woman’s body was found.

A family watched the situation develop outside their home, as their children played on a swing set about 100 yards away.

Tapao said police will wait for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

Officers are now canvassing the area and looking to piece together the incidents that led up to the woman's death.