BREAKING: Senators approve $950M budget

Guam senators passed the government of Guam's at least $950 million spending plan at past 10 p.m. today, less than two hours before the deadline.

Thirteen senators voted to pass the budget. Democrat Sen. Regine Lee, who is not seeking reelection, voted against the budget bill. Republican Sen. James Moylan, whose proposal to defund deputy director jobs failed to get majority support, was the second dissenting vote.

"For all the good this bill does to maintain financial oversight and fight illegal dumping, it shortchanges critical agencies far too much. Public Health would be forced to respond to this pandemic with less money than it needs to serve a COVID-free island. Our public schools are in jeopardy of losing millions in federal grants that serve our neediest students. Guam Customs and Quarantine has been saddled with how to afford their rent when they should be focusing on protecting our borders from the coronavirus," Biscoe-Lee stated. "GVB and GDOE may lose out on millions because this bill gambles their funding against a far from guaranteed bond refinancing process."

Sen. Joe San Agustin said the Legislature met its duty to pass a balanced budget that matches projected spending and expected revenues.

The budget provides additional money to Guam Memorial Hospital and staves off deep funding cuts that would have affected Public Health, said Sen. Therese Terlaje.

Hours earlier, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said she was not ready to say whether she would veto the budget bill. The administration hadn't provided full participation in the budget talks.

The governor remained optimistic that despite tourism's downturn, military spending and more federal financial assistance will help the local government meet its financial needs. The governor reiterated Govguam furloughs will be the last resort if funds come up short.

The governor said the federal government is pumping in $1.5 billion in pandemic financial assistance to Guam and of that amount, more than $600 million has been received.

Leon Guerrero said she would need time to review the final version that senators send to her office.

A refinancing amendment for John F. Kennedy High School bonds was among the last provisions that lawmakers considered during weekend budget discussions.

The amendment, introduced by Vice Speaker Telena Nelson, grants legislative approval for 2020 Certificates of Participation for the purposes of refunding 2010A JFK certificates, as well as financing additional capital improvements to an education facility, to include solar installations.

Refinancing is expected to take place in early October.

The Guam Economic Development Authority shall approve the sale of the 2020 certificates and there should be no increase in public debt resulting from the refinancing, according to the amendment.

It was not part of Nelson's amendment but included in sections detailing JFK bonds, is promised additional funding to the Guam Department of Education, through savings from the refinancing, as appropriations to the department were reduced to pay for shortfalls in debt service payments.

Sen. Therese Terlaje followed Nelson's amendment with one that strikes out authorization for additional Hotel Occupancy Tax bonds for the purpose of refinancing a 2011 bond borrowing.

Stephen Guerrero, director of the Office of Finance and Budget, did have concerns with the amendment because part of the conversation with GDOE and GVB included additional funding through savings from refinancing. Other lawmakers held their own concerns but the amendment managed to just push through with eight votes in favor and seven against.

Lawmakers have been locked in debate over the past month as they developed the budget for a potentially turbulent year due to COVID-19 uncertainties.

The last stretch of budget talks saw heated comments over the Recycling Revolving Fund. Lawmakers moved $500,000 from the fund to the University of Guam for the Guam Green Growth initiative, a request the university had no record of making, according to Sen. Telo Taitague.

Sen. Sabina Perez, who heads the legislative committee on environment, and other lawmakers issued releases stating that the fund had been raided.

Sen. Regine Biscoe Lee, on Sunday, stated that an additional $400,000 had been appropriated to the Mayors' Council of Guam for waste removal projects, with unanimous support from her colleagues.

"There has been a lot of contention when it comes to the RRF, but all of my colleagues agreed to direct more money to our villages - the front lines of the fight against illegal dumping," Lee said in part.

Moylan was more successful with an amendment reducing the governor's transfer authority, dropping it from 30% to 15%. The measure passed narrowly with eight votes in favor.

Taitague was also successful in passing an amendment that prohibits Adelup from using unappropriated fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2021 excess revenues, with significant support from fellow senators.

"Especially at a time when funding for critical agencies and programs are being reduced due to COVID-19, senators shouldn’t surrender their Organic Act responsibility to appropriate limited public funds," Taitague stated in part through a release.