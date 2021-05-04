A series of workshops in May aim to raise community discussion and explore the themes of mental health, substance abuse and suicide prevention through poetry or other works of art.

The Breaking Wave Theatre Company is hosting the creative workshops for artists and aspiring artists to learn different styles of creative work. The workshops are part of the theater company's 2021 production Unspoken; Volume III - Reaching Across. As a part of Unspoken, artists and community members are encouraged to submit their work to present - from short plays to poems to dances and short films.

The theater company will present the works in September, which is also Suicide Prevention Month.

“The aim of this show is to help break the stigma surrounding these important issues by starting conversations and allowing people to share about what they are going through. With that in mind, we want as many people to submit as possible, so we are presenting a workshop series in hopes of encouraging people to create,” shares Unspoken Producer CJ Ochoco.

While the workshops are tied to the Unspoken production, participants are not required to submit any resulting work to Unspoken. There will be 7 workshops total, every weekend for the month of May. Utilizing the theme “Reaching Across” these workshops will also serve as a way to connect with artists across the oceans to learn, share and create.

“I hope that folks can come away from the workshop series with the tools to empower them to share their stories,” says Ochoco, encouraging anyone interested in learning different creative styles to sign up.

The Unspoken; project is supported in part through a grant from Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center.

Each workshop starts at 10 a.m. on the following dates:

May 8: “Writing Monologues that Sparkle” with Christine Sloan Stoddard

May 15: “Creating Conversations: Dialogue Writing” with Sharece M. Sellem

May 16: “Embodied Movement, Stories of the Body” with Lilja Rose

May 22: “Måhgong & Lålai” with Dakota Camacho

May 23: “The Storyteller Workshop” with Jacqueline Simone Browned

May 29: “...but what do I do with my hands? A Page-to-Stage workshop on Activating Writing for Performance” with Katie Kay Chelena

May 30: “Poetry” with Kevin Kantor