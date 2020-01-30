Yona Mayor Jesse Mendiola Blas stepped down from his elected position four months after he was arrested and indicted on federal charges of extortion and bribery.

“It is with a heavy heart that I step down from my position as the mayor of the village of Yona on Jan. 30, 2020," Blas wrote to the Mayor's Council in his resignation letter.

The Mayor's Council of Guam confirmed Blas' resignation on Thursday morning.

"My work in the village is built on the foundation of love and respect that I have for Yona’s landscape, rich history and culture and most importantly its’ strong roots held together by the beautiful families and residents who also call Yona home," Blas wrote. "My deepest apologies for the hurt and confusion caused by my current circumstances. God's blessings over Yona always."

MCOG executive director Angel Sablan confirmed the resignation now creates a vacancy in the village and Blas' letter would be transmitted to the governor and the Guam Election Commission.

Former Yona Mayor who also worked with Blas, Sen. Jose 'Pedo' Terlaje, responded to the resignation with this statement: "I respect the Mayor’s decision to step-aside and allow the process defined in law to fill the vacancy created by his resignation. Whatever our opinions on this matter, Yona deserves a Mayor and everyone deserves his or her day in court. I pray for the village of Yona and everyone touched by this sad set of circumstances."

His trial is scheduled to begin in the District Court of Guam on Feb. 4.

The mayor was indicted on Sept. 18, 2019. He stands accused of entering into an agreement with an informant posing as a drug dealer to receive about $15,000 in bribes in exchange for allowing some of the village's postal cluster mailboxes for use in drug trafficking, court documents state.

His arrest and the lack of a Municipal Planning Council or a Vice Mayor left the MCOG, Senators and even governor offering proposals to either recall or replace Blas while he is being detained at the Department of Corrections.

Blas appointed members to the MPC at the start of this year.

Vice Speaker Telena Nelson awaits a response from the Attorney General's office regarding Blas' appointments being made from prison, as well as the governor's veto of Bill 259, which promises to address mayoral vacancies.

The opinion will help determine whether the measure should be placed on the voting file for an override attempt.

It initially aimed at giving Yona residents a path to recall their jailed mayor but turned into a more general mayoral succession bill over the course of debate. The final version scrapped the recall language and instead requiring the village MPC to appoint an acting mayor if a mayor is unable to perform his or her duties for 30 or more consecutive calendar days, and if there is no vice mayor.

Leon Guerrero vetoed the bill over concerns that it encroached on the powers of the governor - under the Organic Act – to appoint and remove officers and employees of the executive branch.

"It was the right thing to do," said Vice Speaker Telena Nelson. "I am committed to moving forward in addressing the gaps in statue to ensure this does not occur again."

Nelson said there are three other measures, Bills 260, 262 and 263, that hope to fix the issue.

Mayor Blas' has been the village leader since he was elected in 2016.