While non-compliant fines are weeks away, restaurants, fitness centers and bakeries were all expected to begin implementing new COVID-19 restrictions Monday, including verifying that customers and employees are fully vaccinated against the disease before entering their establishment.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has described her new mandates as “a restriction of movement for the unvaccinated.”

Many local businesses – especially those that serve food, relied on social media to announce how her executive order would affect their operations. Flamingo Restaurant in Hagåtña told customers via Instagram it is transitioning back to to-go orders only.

Getting rid of in-person dining at the restaurant was a direct response to the vaccine verification mandate, Dong Chang, its owner, told The Guam Daily Post. Chang said the decision was made “with a heavy heart.”

“I have such loyal patrons that come – that’s seen me grow up. I’ve seen their kids grow up,” Chang said.

The decision to scale back its operations came down to Chang and his family not wanting to turn away longtime customers solely based on their personal decision not to be vaccinated.

“They’re like family. So how do you … not allow a family member to come into your own home?” he asked. “We decided across the board, we still want to serve our customers – our loyal patrons. We still want to serve our food. I still want to employ my employees … make sure they do have a job and they have money for themselves. So, we decided to do just the to-go (orders) for now.”

'Just trying to climb back up'

In Ordot, Cali Cakery had a shut-and-open day. Initially, according to owner Eleecia Cali, the bakery closed down rather than begin asking its customers for their vaccination status. One of those customers reached out to Cali, to advise that her business was not being required to ask for COVID-19 vaccination cards because Cali Cakery operates as a takeaway food establishment.

The shop reopened its doors after Cali verified the suggestion, considering the “hefty” fines possible for businesses who don’t comply with the order.

“We are just trying to climb back up through this crazy pandemic that we went through, and we definitely cannot afford that. So I hope we can figure something out, and at least come to a mutual agreement on how we can run the island together. Because it’s just hard.”

Employee mandate

The governor’s order affects more than customers. Employees of restaurants, gyms, theaters and more will also be required to show proof they are fully vaccinated in order to enter their worksites.

With employees who have been with the company since he was a “youngster,” Chang is concerned about eventually being forced to fire someone who chooses not to be vaccinated.

“That kind of breaks my heart,” he said. “Their worry now is, ‘Where am I going to get a job? Who is going to hire me? How am I going to pay my bills? How am I going to survive?’”

Chang is hoping the mandates will be changed before enforcement of the order begins next month.

Wish for flexibility

Clare Calvo, founder and co-owner of Synergy Studios, may end up leaving the business she started altogether.

“I would be a hypocrite because I’m not vaccinated. And I will not be vaccinated,” she said about the prospect of firing someone due to their vaccination status.

Calvo and her business partners were scheduled to meet Monday evening, to discuss how the studio, which offers a range of classes and services, would implement the governor’s order. Depending on how the conversation goes, Calvo said she may end up stepping down.

“I’m not anti-anything. I am pro-equality for everyone. And I cannot be … associated with a company that is going to discriminate,” she said. “I feel for those business owners who are kind of put in a position where – you know, it’s their livelihood (or) really being discriminatory. Which, I find basically (the governor’s order) is asking us to be.”

While she “honors and respects” everyone’s personal health decisions, Calvo is steadfast in her belief that her healthy habits, like nutrition, exercise, and spiritual wellness – offer enough protection for her and her family.

“I can understand if there were no other methods that people were taking. But for those who lead a healthy lifestyle, and do everything they can – it just seems to me such an inflexible order,” she said. “Of course I have the utmost respect for our governor and the lawmakers. I knew this cannot be an easy decision for anyone. I just wish and pray that there was more flexibility.”

Restaurants ‘are not the problem’

Residents are also being asked not to take out frustrations about the new order on local workers who have been asked to enforce it.

Kaz Endo, a local entrepreneur, began a Facebook group supporting local eateries during the worst of the pandemic’s restrictions in 2020. The group, which uses the hashtag #supportFoodToGo, has almost 10,000 members Endo, said in a message posted Monday.

“Whatever your favorite restaurant or eatery has decided to do, please continue to support them. They are not the problem. They are just caught in the middle and trying to survive with hard work and good intentions.”