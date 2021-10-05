Esther Mallada was diagnosed with breast cancer two years ago, on Sept. 30.

"When I was diagnosed, I couldn't believe my results," Mallada said.

As a single parent with insurance that didn't quite cover the cost of a mammogram, she pushed off the exam until she found a lump.

She found out about the Guam Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program, and with the program's help had her first mammogram in 2004. Though the results of that first exam came back "abnormal," the growth was benign. These types of results would be repeated over the next few years.

"I had several scares (and) I had several procedures done ... aspirations, a needle core biopsy, lumpectomies on my left and right breast, and they were all found to be benign," she said. "And then in 2018 I didn't go in for my mammo, I missed that. I lost my mother at that time and I was going through some medical issues.

"In 2019, I felt another lump on my right breast, and I thought it's just going to come back negative again. It's just a cyst and it'll go away," she said. "But I was wrong."

She was diagnosed with two malignant tumors in her right breast.

"That's been taken care of," she said. "My message today is ... I encourage everyone to go out there. Get your screening done. A year can make a difference, six months can make a difference."

She said the Guam Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program helped her from 2004-2009. She encouraged others who may not have insurance or are underinsured to call the program at 671-929-8772.

According to the program website, the Guam Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program is a program eligible to women 21-64 years of age. The program is also eligible if the woman has no insurance, or has insurance but their insurance does not offer coverage.

'Prevention and early intervention saves lives'

Renata Bordallo, data collection specialist supervisor with the Guam Cancer Registry, said there's an average of 50 invasive breast cancer cases diagnosed annually in Guam.

She said based on 2007-2018 data, breast cancer remains a top cancer diagnosed in Guam women.

"Almost two-thirds of cases were diagnosed at ... stage three or higher where the cancer had spread beyond the breast to other regional or distant sites," she said. "The good news, as a testament to progress and cancer treatment, nine out of 10 women were alive after early stage diagnosis and even 87% of women diagnosed with late-stage cancer survived more than five years after their diagnosis."

She said GCR, since 1998, has recorded almost 200 breast cancers diagnosed in women age 44 and below – 12% were in situ, or had remained at the original location, and 88% were invasive.

"If you have a family history of breast cancer, or multiple risk factors, talk to your doctor about when you should get tested. Prevention and early intervention saves lives," Bordallo said.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero also encouraged residents to get tested.

"The advances in treatment, advances in medicine ... in screening and the advancement in getting information out there has greatly improved (and) more women now are living beyond the five-year survival rate even if they have been diagnosed later in the stages of breast cancer," she said. "That just goes to prove that when we follow science and data our lives will be improved."